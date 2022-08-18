Student Advancement Coordinators

Combine your passion for indigenous higher education, enjoyment in working collaboratively and focus on customer service in supporting students in these critical roles.

About our University

The University of Newcastle stands as a global leader distinguished by a commitment to equity and excellence. Our vision is to be a world-leading University for our regions and creating a better future for our regions and the globe. Underpinned by this vision are our values of excellence, equity, engagement and sustainability.

About the Unit

The Wollotuka Institute of Indigenous Engagement and Advancement supports innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration to facilitate the achievement of quality outcomes that prioritises Indigenous students, and in particular, prepares Indigenous graduates who make a difference and to create impact within the University, in our communities and across the globe.

Join our community

In this role you will:

Deliver exceptional student/client centred service to Indigenous students to increase access, participation, retention and success of Indigenous students.

Coordinate the delivery of high-quality advice and support to students in relation to their programs and courses; and faculties, schools and other stakeholders in relation to Indigenous student engagement and advancement;

Support the development of and manage and evaluate programs;

Lead and coordinate the Indigenous Student Advancement Officer roles;

Manage and resolve complex student issues and complaints that have been escalated by the Student Advancement Officers;

Two continuing positions are full-time and will be located at the Callaghan and Central Coast (Ourimbah) Campus (Awabakal and Darkinjung land).

How will you inspire us?

This is an identified position and applicants must be an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person. Being an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person is a genuine occupational qualification as authorised under Section 14(D) of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977 NSW.

Be a team player, someone who is able to multi-task, set priorities and work to meet competing deadlines.

Identify initiatives and make recommendations to achieve operational objectives linked to the Wollotuka Strategic Plan; and

Engage with Community and Industry to provide advice on matters in relation to quality outcomes for Indigenous students.

We provide opportunities for all people regardless of their background and experience, and this philosophy is reflected across all that we do.

What we offer

The remuneration for this position is from $91,259 FTE +17% superannuation and is commensurate with skills and experience.

For information on our employee benefits (such as flexible working, discounts in private health insurance and gym memberships and salary packaging) please visit here.

Your next steps

Please visit here for a guide on how to apply for a role.

Your application must include:

Your resume

A cover letter outlining your motivation to apply for this opportunity and your location preference.

A statement addressing the Essential Criteria listed below

1. Demonstrated experience in working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and a knowledge and understanding of the contributions, successes and challenges relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

2. Demonstrated organisational skills and the ability to meet competing deadlines with a demonstrated ability to be proactive and apply initiative.

3. Demonstrated experience in program development, implementation and evaluation.

4. Demonstrated leadership capability including the ability to lead/inspire a team of professional staff to deliver exceptional performance/outcomes.

Supporting Documentation.

Persons seeking to establish Aboriginality and or Torres/Strait Islander Status within the University will be required to provide evidence to demonstrate

a) That they are of Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent;

This may be proven by:

- Birth records or genealogies which establishes Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; or

- A letter signed by an executive leader of an incorporated Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander organisation, who has the authority to administer confirmation of Aboriginality and/or Torres Strait Islander status, on the organisations letterhead;

b) That they are accepted as such by the community in which they live or have lived.

This may be proven by:

- A letter signed by a prominent member of an incorporated Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander organization, on the organisations letterhead.

Please upload your Cover Letter, response to the requested Criteria and supporting documents as one PDF document.

Your Cover Letter and Response to the Essential Criteria should not exceed 6 pages (approximately 3,000 words).

For the full list of the selection criteria and role responsibilities, please download the Position Description before commencing your application (available in the Related Documents section below).

Due to the nature of this role, the University may require the preferred candidate to undertake further pre-employment checks.

For specific position enquiries, please contact Lindsay Hardy, Student Advancement Manager on (02) 4055 3038 or via email Lindsay.Hardy@newcastle.edu.au

Having Difficulties? Please reach out to us: employment@newcastle.edu.au

Closing date: Sunday, 4 September 2022 at 11.59pm AEST

We are excited to be Looking Ahead with you