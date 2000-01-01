Cadetship - Analytics

Do you want to kick off your career with an exciting role playing a part in the energy transition to net-zero? And in a business positioned to be a key player in our low carbon future?

If so, our cadetship program may be for you! Our Group, which consists of energy infrastructure company Jemena and asset service delivery company Zinfra, is looking for a cadet eager to join Australia’s dynamic energy sector and who can shape our transformation towards our net-zero future.

About the program

Cadetships - otherwise known as undergraduates, internships or summer vacation students - are typically year three and four university students that participate in paid work, whilst completing their education. This particular role will be from late Nov for approx 12 week and potentially part time during the semesters when you go back to Uni.

Cadetships are a great way to incorporate practical, real-life learning into theoretical studies during university. It will provide you for having a more holistic experience as an undergraduate that can eventually progress into the graduate programs.

As part of the program you will have the opportunity to be involved in meaningful and challenging work that is aligned to Jemena’s corporate strategy which will allow you to make an impact professionally. You can expect to work in a dynamic environment where your ideas will be heard and your work will make a difference. We have an open & empowered team with a fantastic team culture. We love everyone to be their authentic selves!!

About you

You will work in the HR Operations area. We are looking for someone to help us with a particular project looking at the aging workforce. Your role will be to help us develop a metrics dashboard. We need someone to can pull together the analytics so we can provide meaning data to our business around our aging workforce, including helping with some research in this area.

You are typically in your third or fourth year at University. You will be studying Commercial or Finance or Data Analytics or even Business focusing on Data. You may even be a Psychology student with the ability to analyse and pull data together. As you can see, we are after a data whiz! It will help if you have an interest in Diversity, Inclusivity and Belonging as this data feeds into our overall Diversity strategy.

When submitting your application, please include the following documents:

Cover Letter that tells us about yourself and why we should hire you for our cadet program. Include why you want to work for us

Resume that includes any extra-curricular activities, part-time/casual jobs, summer internships, work experience or volunteer work

You look forward to meeting you!