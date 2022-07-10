Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer

Alfred Health

Alfred Health is a leader in health care delivery, improvement, research and education. We are the main provider of health services to people living in the inner southeast suburbs of Melbourne, from ambulatory, to inpatient and home and community-based services.

Permanent position

Full Time and Part Time positions available (1 EFT or 0.6 EFT)

Community Development Worker – Class 2B Year 6 (ON15)

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander identified position

Alfred Health location

The Department:

The Patient Experience Consumer Engagement (PECE) Department supports the organisational implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Patients Come Frist Strategy our roadmap for providing high-quality, equitable, patient-centred care.

The PECE includes the following portfolios:

Aboriginal Health

Consumer and Community Participation

Diversity, including cultural and linguistic diversity (CALD), lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ), disability, and all other minority groups with potential unmet needs.

Volunteer Program (The Alfred and Caulfield Hospital)

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join the dynamic and innovative Alfred Health PECE team. The Aboriginal Engagement Advisor will support our commitment to better meet the health and wellbeing needs of our First Nations communities and employees.

We are looking for a highly organised person with excellent interpersonal skills to provide cultural advice and coordinate the development and delivery of projects and strategies within the Aboriginal Health portfolio.

The Role

An enthusiastic worker is sought to provide consultations with patients, families and health professionals in order to improve access and care for Aboriginal patients. The AHLO will work with patients, and carers, to provide practical and culturally appropriate support to ensure they are followed up post discharge from acute health care with improved linkages to GP’s, community health and local Aboriginal services. The AHLO will also be expected to work collaboratively with positions in the community such as Star Health and Access Health to develop efficient and coordinated services in response to the needs of the local ATSI community. The successful applicant will need to have a good understanding of the local Aboriginal community. An understanding of the importance of engagement with the local Aboriginal community will also be essential to this role. This role will work in collaboration with the Social work team at Alfred Health. Experience in a hospital or a mental health setting is desirable. An understanding of working within an Electronic medical record is essential to this role. This role will require the successful candidate to provide coverage on one weekend day to support patients and families over the weekend.

Skills

Relevant tertiary qualifications in Health, Disability, Education, Social Sciences, Community Development or Project Management

Experience working with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population.

Demonstrated experience in the local Aboriginal community is essential

Desirable:

Hospital based work experience.

Mental health experience

Benefits

Salary Packaging

Discounted Health Insurance

Car Parking (subject to availability)

Onsite Gym

Child care services

Please address the Selection Criteria with your application.

Enquiries to Katrina Lewis Director Patient Experience Consumer Engagement at k.lewis2@alfred.org.au

Alfred Health is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce that reflects the community we serve. Applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are encouraged.

In compliance with the Victorian Chief Health Officer's Mandatory Vaccination Directions, all Alfred health employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with TGA approved vaccine and must have evidence of their vaccination status.

