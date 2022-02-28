Alfred Health
Alfred Health is a leader in health care delivery, improvement, research and education. We are the main provider of health services to people living in the inner southeast suburbs of Melbourne, from ambulatory, to inpatient and home and community-based services.
Aboriginal Engagement Advisor
Part-Time Permanent
Classification code - HS5
Alfred location
Staff benefits
DEPARTMENT
The Patient Experience Consumer Engagement (PECE) Department supports the organisational implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Patients Come Frist Strategy our roadmap for providing high-quality, equitable, patient-centred care.
The PECE includes the following portfolios:
- Aboriginal Health
- Consumer and Community Participation
- Diversity, including cultural and linguistic diversity (CALD), lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ), disability, and all other minority groups with potential unmet needs.
- Volunteer Program (The Alfred and Caulfield Hospital)
- An exciting opportunity has arisen to join the dynamic and innovative Alfred Health PECE team. The Aboriginal Engagement Advisor will support our commitment to better meet the health and wellbeing needs of our First Nations communities and employees.
- We are looking for a highly organised person with excellent interpersonal skills to provide cultural advice and coordinate the development and delivery of projects and strategies within the Aboriginal Health portfolio.
THE ROLE
The Aboriginal Engagement Officer supports the Director of Patient Experience Consumer Engagement (DPECE) to coordinate the development and delivery of projects and strategies within the Aboriginal Health portfolio. Alfred Health’s Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), Cultural Safety Plan, and associated projects sit within the Aboriginal Health portfolio to better meet the health and wellbeing needs of our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and employees. The Patient Experience Consumer Engagement Department are responsible for influencing and implementing improvements in cultural understanding, reconciliation and support of First Nations People to ensure Alfred Health make a sustained impact on closing the gap. The Aboriginal Engagement Officer will provide cultural advice that will influence RAP actions and the acknowledgment of significant cultural events to the DPECE and management across Alfred Health. A key function of this role will be to engage internal and external stakeholders including but not limited to, members of the Alfred Health Aboriginal Health Advisory Group, members of the local Aboriginal community, Elders and Traditional Owners.
QUALIFICATIONS/SELECTION CRITERIA
- Be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent, identify as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person and be accepted by the community
- Undergraduate degree in a health-related field, including Nursing, Allied Health, Community Development, Public Health and/or equivalent demonstrated experience relevant to the position
- Demonstrated understanding of and support for the development of Aboriginal health and wellbeing within a health, community, justice, or education organisation; with a high-level understanding of, the issues relating to Aboriginal healthcare, employment, education and culture including the ability to work in a consultative manner
- Ability to work effectively with a wide range of stakeholders, including a variety of staff and potentially patients, carers, and families, and other community stakeholders
- Display a high level of empathy
- Be able to work autonomously
BENEFITS:
- Salary Packaging and Novated Leasing
- Discounted Health Insurance
- Easy public transport access
- Staff Car Parking (subject to availability)
Enquiries: Katrina Lewis Director Patient Experience Consumer Engagement at k.lewis2@alfred.org.au
Applications close Monday, 28 February 2022
Alfred Health is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce that reflects the community we serve. Applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are encouraged.
In compliance with the Victorian Chief Health Officer's Mandatory Vaccination Directions, all Alfred health employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with TGA approved vaccine and must have evidence of their vaccination status.
Website: www.alfredhealth.org.au