Digital Campaigner, Innovation and Engagement

Important information about the role

The position reports to the Communications and Engagement Manager.

Employment is full time (37.5 hours per week) fixed term until 30 June 2023.

The salary for this role is $85,000 - $95,000 annum commensurate to experience (plus 10.5% superannuation) with annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role can be based at our Melbourne office on level 17, 461 Bourke Street, or our Sydney office on level 5, 175 Liverpool Street, Sydney NSW 2000 with hybrid working arrangements.

Our Team

In the face of rising levels of unmet legal need, Justice Connect designs and delivers high impact interventions to increase access to legal support and progress social justice.

Justice Connect’s acclaimed Innovation and Engagement team undertake some of the most cutting-edge work at the intersection of justice, communications and technology. The multidisciplinary team work on projects that aim to scale Justice Connect’s reach and impact and improve the experience of people seeking legal help and the lawyers that help them. We aim to improve service efficiency by building service provision and consumer facing tools, allowing us to extend our reach to a growing cohort of people and not-for-profit organisations needing legal help.

Our deep understanding of legal help consumers combined with our leading expertise in the law, research, design, communications, digital outreach, and product development, ensure our projects are designed to meet the communities needs and deliver meaningful outcomes.

Our ideal candidate

You'll bring to the team experience in the following areas:

Demonstrated experience leveraging moment-driven engagement to affect meaningful systems-level change.

Demonstrated experience of flexibility and agility in using your skillset in a fast-paced and rapidly changing environment.

Experience using digital campaigning tactics (including paid advertising) to reach targeted groups of people in the community, with compelling and accessible communications to meet their needs.

Desire to work in a collaborative environment where you can bring your expertise in communication and influencing to complement subject matter experts.

A creative and analytical mindset, with a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.

Expertise that you may have that would support our team:

Candidates will need to demonstrate commitment to Justice Connect's vision, strategy and values.

What you will achieve in the role

In this role, you’ll work to:

Lead on strategic advocacy moments to deliver high-performing, impactful, and innovative campaigns.

Collaborate with Program teams to identify rapid-response campaign opportunities based on short- and long-term environmental factors.

Stay abreast of best practice digital campaigning techniques and technologies, and striving for continuous improvement in all engagement outputs.

Produce compelling communications assets (copy, emails, landing pages, blog posts, videos, graphics, banners) that adhere to our brand guidelines and design system.

Effectively adapting communications material for different audiences, whilst following Justice Connect's tone of voice guidelines and best-practice messaging and framing research/frameworks.

Proactively managing and updating key sections of Justice Connect’s CRM (Microsoft Dynamics).

A week in this role

If you were here last week, you would have:

Completed a daily media sweep to monitor for strategic advocacy opportunities, and prepared a media release for journalists and a media briefing for our internal spokesperson.

Created a targeted digital advertising campaign on Meta and Google to reach multiple varying audiences, whilst testing and reporting back on which messaging and framing resonates best.

Analysed website data to identify emerging behaviour patterns from people seeking legal help, and make recommendations for how Justice Connect can respond.

Translated dense policy-related material into persuasive public-facing content, using narrative storytelling techniques.

Prepared a briefing pack for a government advisor to understand one of our campaign's policy asks.

Advised staff on best-practice engagement tactics, to build their capacity to leverage strategic engagement moments and digital outreach opportunities.

How to Apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Emily Malone, Communications and Engagement Manager on (03) 9021 0149 or Emily.Malone@justiceconnect.org.au

Applications close 9:00am, Friday 22nd July 2022.





#LI-REMOTE