Legal Administrator - Senior Law

Our Team

In the face of rising levels of unmet legal need, Justice Connect designs and delivers high impact interventions to increase access to legal support and progress social justice.

Justice Connect’s Seniors Law has provided specialist legal help to older people for over 15 years. Through a Health Justice Partnership (HJP) model, our lawyers across Victoria and New South Wales work closely with health professionals to identify older people who are experiencing or at risk of abuse and refer them to our services for specialist support.

Our lawyers use a range of interventions and provide holistic and specialist support to address both legal and non-legal causes and consequences of elder abuse. We work to prevent the escalation of legal problems and family conflict; and, ultimately, promote the economic security and independence of older people, as well as their control in decision-making and choice in care.

Our ideal candidate

You'll bring to the team experience in the following areas:

Administrative experience, with preference for experience in a legal context.

Experience with the management, collection, analysis and reporting of accurate and current data.

Confidence using organisational software applications and technology.

Ability to communicate effectively and maintain rapport with clients, pro bono lawyers, service providers, and other stakeholders.

Candidates will need to demonstrate commitment to Justice Connect's vision, strategy and values.

What you will achieve in the role

In this role, you’ll work to:

Provide ongoing support related to Justice Connect’s case management platform, Dynamics, ensuring maintenance of accurate records and files, gathering information about clients’ legal matters, conflict checking, recording file notes, and the collation, analysis and reporting of Seniors Law’s service delivery data.

Contributing to and coordinating, under the supervision of Seniors Law’s Manager, Seniors Law’s data reporting for funders, projects, communications, and other key stakeholders.

Supporting project evaluation-based tasks, such as implementing data frameworks, data collection and analysis, and contributing to the identification of trends across the organisation (including between direct service delivery and digital innovation).

Contributing to the wider service delivery and administration of Seniors Law, including overseeing incoming and outgoing communications, co-ordinating meetings & taking minutes, and assistance organising training and events as required.

A week in this role

If you were here last week, you would have:

Participation in team meetings, including sending meeting invites, preparation of agenda, contribution to discussion at meetings, and minute-taking.

Provision of support to staff in use of Dynamics to ensure recording of accurate, consistent service delivery data.

Data entry into the Data Exchange (DeX) reporting platform used by the Commonwealth Attorney General's department, one of our key funders.

Analysis, interpretation, and collation of Seniors Law data to produce service data reports for our health partners.

Contributing ideas for staff members' birthday presents and attending online hang-outs with the team to mark the occasion.

Important role information

The position reports to Yvonne Lipianin.

Employment is either part time (30 hours 0.8 FTE) or full time fixed term until enter 30 June 2023.

The salary for this role is $64,684.75 per annum (pro rata) (plus 10.5% superannuation) with annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role can be based at our Melbourne office on level 17, 461 Bourke Street, or our Sydney office on level 5, 175 Liverpool Street, Sydney NSW 2000 with hybrid working arrangements.

How to Apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Sadie Davis, sadie.davis@justiceconnect.org.au or +61 2 9160 7174.

Applications close 11.59 pm on Monday 17 October 2022.

Interviews will be held on the week commencing on the 24 October 2022.





#LI-REMOTE