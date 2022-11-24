Lawyer Not-for-profit Law

Our team

In the face of rising levels of unmet legal need, Justice Connect designs and delivers high impact interventions to increase access to legal support and progress social justice.

Justice Connect’s Not-for-profit Law program is Australia’s only dedicated community legal service for not-for-profits and charities. Our acclaimed self-help website (www.nfplaw.org.au) has over 300 legal resources and is the foundation of our service model. We offer legal advice and educational services to organisations across Australia, and advocate for improved standards and legal frameworks for the not-for-profit sector.

We also run a certified legal training social enterprise and deliver a dedicated service for Local Aboriginal Land Councils in NSW.

Our ideal candidate

This role would suit an individual who has either just been admitted into legal practice or has two years experience post admission (salary is commensurate with PQE) and is seeking an opportunity to work for a for-purpose organisation. Our ideal candidate would have:

A practising certificate (or eligible to hold a practising certificate) having recently been admitted or alternatively have 2+ years PAE with an unrestricted practising certificate (or eligible to hold one).

Experience practicing in, or a desire to practice in, areas of law relevant to charities or not-for-profit organisations such as one or more of the following: contracts, employment, governance, property, charity tax.

Experience delivering plain language legal advice and information.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to give accurate and practical legal information and advice.

Organised with attention to detail and ability to work across a range of projects and tasks at once.

Experience delivering legal training to non-legally trained audience (desirable).

What you will achieve in the role

You will contribute to Not-for-profit Law’s legal advice services for not-for-profit organisations across Australia, including:

Triaging enquiries from community groups and social enterprises

Providing not-for-profit organisations with legal advice on common legal issues faced by not-for-profit organisations.

Facilitating pro bono referrals to Justice Connect member law firms and barristers.

Contributing to the delivery of training for not-for-profit organisations.

Assisting with the development and revision of plain language resources and self-help tools for not-for-profits such as fact sheets, guides, videos and applications.

Working as part of the Justice Connect team, develop and maintain collaborative relationships with key stakeholders and partners, in particular, existing support networks for not-for-profits, Justice Connect member law firms and funders.

A week in this role

If you were here last week, you would have:

Worked with the paralegal to triage enquiries from community organisations that have come in that day.

Worked on your casework and provided a variety of legal assistance to organisations including advice, legal information and/or pro bono referral across a broad range of laws.

Collaborated with other lawyers in the team to prepare for and deliver legal training via a webinar format to organisations across Australia.

Met with your colleagues at an intake meeting to discuss workload, practice management issues and whether we can make any system-level improvements to the way we work.

Important role information

The position reports to Principal Lawyer, Not-for-profit Law.

Employment is full-time, permanent.

The salary for this role is $75,926.36 (Lawyer Level 0) or $92,606.33 per annum (Lawyer Level 1) (commensurate with post admission experience), plus 10.5% superannuation, annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role is based at our Melbourne office on Level 5, 446 Collins Street, with hybrid working arrangements.

How to apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Amy Williams, Principal Lawyer on (02) 8599 2184.

Applications close on 24 November 2022 at 11:59 PM.

