Lawyer, Seniors Law

Important information about the role

The position reports to Manager, Seniors Law

Employment is part time (22.5 - 30 hours per week) fixed term until 27 January 2023.

The salary for this role is $87,282.12 per annum pro rata (plus 10% superannuation) with annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role will be based at our Melbourne office on level 17, 461 Bourke Street, and various health sites with hybrid working arrangements.

Our Team

In the face of rising levels of unmet legal need, Justice Connect designs and delivers high impact interventions to increase access to legal support and progress social justice.

Justice Connect’s Seniors Law has provided specialist legal help to older people for over 15 years. Through a Health Justice Partnership (HJP) model, our lawyers across Victoria and New South Wales work closely with health professionals to identify older people who are experiencing or at risk of abuse and refer them to our services for specialist support.

Our lawyers use a range of interventions and provide holistic and specialist support to address both legal and non-legal causes and consequences of elder abuse. We work to prevent the escalation of legal problems and family conflict; and, ultimately, promote the economic security and independence of older people, as well as their control in decision-making and choice in care.

Our ideal candidate

You'll bring to the team experience in the following areas:

Tertiary qualification in law.

Hold an unrestricted practising certificate.

Experience delivering legal services to clients who have vulnerabilities.

Experience engaging and managing relationships with stakeholders, and possessing high level communication skills and good judgement.

Experience assisting with the design, development and delivery of projects, including monitoring of key timeframes and tasks, as well as collaborating with management regarding budgets.

Demonstrated capacity to think creatively, and to leverage technology to improve systems, processes and practices.

Expertise that you may have that would support our team:

Candidates will need to demonstrate commitment to Justice Connect's vision, strategy and values.

What you will achieve in the role

In this role, you’ll work to:

Provide targeted legal advice and discrete casework to older people experiencing or at risk of abuse.

Provide secondary consultations, information and referrals to assist health professionals and older people.

Develop resources and deliver education promoting the legal rights of older people, which are tailored for health professionals, pro bono lawyers and community members.

Oversee the continuation of Seniors Law’s ageing and future planning project by promoting the use of our recently developed ‘conversation guides’ with health partners and older people.

Contribute to the implementation of Seniors Law’s new strategy, including opportunities to leverage technology, improve efficiency, and scale our services.

A week in this role

If you were here last week, you would have:

Through our Health Justice Partnership model, attend 1-2 days each week on-site at our health partners (cohealth, St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne) to meet with clients and attend case conferences/other meetings with health professionals.

Deliver education (either in-person or online) to health staff to improve their capacity to identify elder abuse and associated legal needs.

Attend Seniors Law internal team meeting to collaborate on ideas for education, strategies to publicise our services within our health partners, discuss progress on the implementation of our new strategy, and plan for upcoming events.

Attend internal meeting about the next phase of our future planning project, including discussion of the further roll-out of our conversation guides.

Attend a weekly social catch-up with the team online

How to Apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Yvonne Lipianin Manager, Seniors Law on (02) 8599 2111

Applications close 9:00am, Monday 27 June 2022





