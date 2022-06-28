Legal Administrator, Homeless Law

Important information about the role

The position reports to Principal Lawyer, Homeless Law

Employment is full time (37.5 hours per week), 12 months fixed term.

The salary for this role is $60,965.84 per annum (plus 10% superannuation) with annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role will be based at our Melbourne office on level 17, 461 Bourke Street with hybrid working arrangements.

Our Team

In the face of rising levels of unmet legal need, Justice Connect designs and delivers high impact interventions to increase access to legal support and progress social justice.

Justice Connect’s Homeless Law is Victoria’s specialist free legal service for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. We work closely with pro bono lawyers to provide intensive legal representation (including ongoing casework, negotiations, court and tribunal appearances and advice) to homeless or at-risk Victorians.

Since 2001, Homeless Law has been outreach-based and client-centred, and from 2010, we have added depth to our practice by integrating staff social workers, allowing us to holistically address clients’ legal and non-legal needs under one roof.

In addition to our integrated model of service delivery, which focuses on early intervention and preventing legal issues escalating to crisis point, we use the evidence from our direct casework to inform systemic change aimed at stopping homelessness before it starts and reducing the negative impact of the law on people experiencing homelessness.

Our ideal candidate

You'll bring to the team experience in the following areas:

Advanced skills in Microsoft Office suite

Experience in a comparable role, particularly providing high quality administrative support in a fast-paced environment

Experience working with a diverse range of clients and stakeholders, including help-seekers experiencing challenging circumstances and complex vulnerabilities

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively with clients and help-seekers experiencing challenging circumstances

High-quality interpersonal skills, with demonstrated ability to build relationships and communicate with a range of internal and external stakeholders in a professional and respectful manner

Excellent attention to detail with the ability to multi-task, prioritise competing demands and meet deadlines under pressure

Expertise that you may have that would support our team:

Candidates will need to demonstrate commitment to Justice Connect's vision, strategy and values.

What you will achieve in the role

In this role, you’ll work to:

Play an active role in the provision of timely and professional services, so that access to the justice system is improved through pro bono legal assistance for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness

Provide strong administrative support to a team of lawyers and social workers in a fast-paced environment

Effectively and efficiently coordinate clinic bookings for Homeless Law’s outreach legal clinics

Ensure professional and timely communication by phone and email to Homeless Law’s help seekers as well as pro bono lawyers, caseworkers and other key stakeholders

Accurately capture and enter data for reporting, evidence-based advocacy and service delivery trend analysis

A week in this role

If you were here last week, you would have:

Speak to multiple help seekers on the phone about their legal issues to conduct intakes for our pro bono lawyers

Respond to emails from help seekers and caseworkers seeking assistance from Homeless Law

Attend a daily triage meeting with other legal administrators, lawyers and PLT students to identify legal issues and ensure clients can get legal assistance through one of our pro bono legal clinics

Attend an internal meeting about the connection between our integrated legal and social work service delivery, digital innovation, law reform and advocacy work

Attend a weekly social catch-up with the team online

How to Apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Hannah Lewis, Principal Lawyer, Homeless Law on (03) 9021 0154.

Applications close 9:00am, Tuesday 28 June 2022.





#LI-Remote