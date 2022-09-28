Part-Time Finance Officer

Our Team

In the face of rising levels of unmet legal need, Justice Connect designs and delivers high impact interventions to increase access to legal support and progress social justice.

Justice Connect’s Operations team provide support, advice and expertise to over 100 staff across Justice Connect, Health Justice Australia and the Human Rights Law Centre. The team is responsible for managing the physical work environment, developing and maintaining information technology tools, supporting people and culture, management of and accountability for funds and financial management including payroll. In addition to this, the Operations team oversees the governance and compliance obligations of Justice Connect and manages the business of the volunteer Board.

Our ideal candidate

You'll bring to the team experience in the following areas:

Accounts Payable from processing invoices to statement reconciliations

Accounts Receivable including banking and remittance allocations

Bank reconciliations

Payroll processing

Credit card payments and reconciliation

Internal and external customer relations

To be successful in the role, you will need to be able to:

Demonstrate flexibility and agility.

Effectively communicate with a range of people including the ability to communicate financial information effectively to non-finance employees.

Be client centered.

Think analytically and problem solve.

Other qualifications:

Tertiary qualifications in accounting

Advanced computer literacy in finance systems and MS office software (specifically in Excel)

Candidates will need to demonstrate commitment to Justice Connect's vision, strategy and values.

What you will achieve in the role

In this role, you’ll work to support the financial operations of Justice Connect including thorough data entry, accounts payable, accounts receivable, reconciliations and reporting and provide back up for the efficient and effective processing of the fortnightly payroll for Justice Connect.

A week in this role

If you were here last week, you would have:

Entered data into the accounting package NetSuite.

Undertaken reconciliation of bank statements.

Created invoices, issued statements, performed reconciliations and followed up payments.

Assisted with the accounts payable functions including processing of creditor invoices, checking of statements and payments, reconciliations, maintenance of files and communication with suppliers.

Respond to staff requests for information.

Important role information

The position reports to the Finance Manager

Employment is part time (15 hours per week) permanent.

The salary for this role is $67,123.39 per annum (pro rata) (plus 10.5% superannuation) with annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role can be based at either our Melbourne office on level 17, 461 Bourke Street, or our Sydney office on level 5, 175 Liverpool Street, Sydney NSW 2000 with hybrid working arrangements.

How to Apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Michele De Gilio, Finance Manager on 03 8636 4486.

Applications close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 28 September 2022.





