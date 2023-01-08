Digital Innovation Lead, Homeless Law

Our Team

Justice Connect’s Homeless Law program is Victoria’s specialist free legal service for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Since 2001, our Homeless Law team has worked closely with pro bono lawyers to increase access to tailored legal support for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Our Homeless Law services are outreach-based and client-centred, and don’t just focus on legal needs. Homeless Law has integrated staff social workers and collaborates with community sector partners to ensure that clients’ needs are holistically addressed. Homeless Law also prioritises advocating for better laws and policies through evidence-based strategic engagement and advocacy, which is focused on stopping homelessness before it starts and preventing the criminalisation of homelessness.

Homeless Law’s projects provide tailored legal and non-legal supports both online and through direct services, which make a real difference to the lives of Victorians experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The Homeless Law Digital Innovation Lead will lead the development and design of our new online legal self-help tools and resources for community workers, and for women experiencing family violence.

You will oversee the continuous improvement of our existing service delivery projects, including Dear Landlord, our award-winning online self-help tool for Victorian renters behind in rent, and Homeless Law in Practice, our online legal resources for pro bono lawyers.

You will also play a key role in implementing innovation and change using systems thinking and strategic approaches to projects, digital resources, data and service design. You will strengthen internal and external relationships at all levels, measure impact using evaluation techniques, and implement digital strategies to support our strategic aims.

Our ideal candidate

You'll bring to the team experience in the following areas:

Tertiary education, with a qualification or work experience in the field of design (human centred design, user experience, design research or service design), project management, and/or technology/IT/systems.

Analytical, systems thinking and problem-solving mindset.

Experience designing, delivering and maintaining digital products and interventions in response to identified evidence-based needs.

Experience working with designers and developers, and using project management tools to manage projects (e.g. agile & waterfall).

Experience using human centred design principles, conducting user research, sense making and synthesising insights and presenting findings and outcomes.

Experience collecting qualitative and quantitative data, managing data collection frameworks, and using data to identifying trends and needs across the organisation (including between direct service delivery and digital insights).

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, positive attitude, and the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with diverse stakeholders and help-seekers.

Candidates will need to demonstrate commitment to Justice Connect's vision, strategy and values.

What you will achieve in the role

In this role, you’ll work to:

Directly impact people's lives by delivering impactful digital interventions for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Lead the development of new digital products and resources, and maintenance of Homeless Law’s existing products (including Dear Landlord, our award-winning online self-help tool for Victorian renters, and Homeless Law in Practice, our online legal resources for pro bono lawyers).

Develop high quality human-centred design practices, including using systems thinking to innovate processes and lead the capability uplift of the team.

Collaborate closely with an interdisciplinary team, including legal subject matter experts, as well as digital product development and consumer experience experts.

Oversee the data collection frameworks and lead innovation of existing and new processes to ensure sustainability and suitability of data collection across the project. This will include creating and maintaining data dashboards using Power Bi.

Build robust relationships with diverse stakeholders, including internally with wider-Homeless Law staff and the Innovation & Engagement team, and externally with community partners, designers, developers and community peers.

A week in this role

If you were here last week, you would have:

Led a user-testing interview with a caseworker from a leading homelessness organisation to test new content for Homeless Law’s online workers’ resources hub in development.

Prepared for a sprint meeting with our in-house developer from the Innovation & Engagement team for a new digital product related to keeping people safely housed, including reviewing backlog on Jira and updating a Miro board with the tasks to prioritise.

Met as part of our fortnightly Digital Consumer Outreach Program meeting about engagement with our online resources, provided updates about our online resources and discussed budget and messaging for social media ads over the next two weeks.

Had a working meeting with the Senior Project Lawyer about streamlining qualitative data collection across Homeless Law’s projects, and brainstormed ideas to better capture this data sustainably.

Met with our in-house social workers to seek feedback on our hybrid service design model implementation plan.

Reviewed user feedback from HotJar, Google Analytics and surveys about Dear Landlord, and added any insights to the backlog.

Important role information

The position reports to the Senior Project Lawyer.

Employment is full time (37.5 hours per week) fixed term for 12 months. Part-time will be considered for the right candidate.

The salary for this role is $84,559.41 per annum (pro rata) (plus 10.5% superannuation) with annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role is based at our Melbourne office, Level 5, 446 Collins St, Melbourne (with a hybrid working model in place. All staff are expected to be in the office at least 40% of the month).

How to Apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Katie Ho, Homeless Law Senior Project Lawyer, on (03) 8636 4431.

Applications close 11:59pm & Sunday 8 January 2023.

Interviews will be held later that week.

