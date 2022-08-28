Innovation Project Lead, Innovation and Engagement Team

Important role information

The position reports to the Innovation Manager.

Employment is full time (37.5 hours per week). This is negotiable and we are open to part-time of 30 hours a week. The role is fixed term for 12 months with possible extension funding dependant.

The salary range for this role is between $85k and $95k per annum pro rata (commensurate to experience plus 10.5% superannuation) with annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role can be based at either our Melbourne office on level 17, 461 Bourke Street, Melbourne or our Sydney office on level 5, 175 Liverpool Street, Sydney with hybrid working arrangements.

Our Team

In the face of rising levels of unmet legal need, Justice Connect designs and delivers high impact interventions to increase access to legal support and progress social justice.

Justice Connect’s acclaimed Innovation and Engagement team undertake some of the most cutting-edge work at the intersection of justice, communications and technology. The multidisciplinary team work on projects that aim to scale Justice Connect’s reach and impact and improve the experience of people seeking legal help and the lawyers that help them. We aim to improve service efficiency by building service provision and consumer facing tools, allowing us to extend our reach to a growing cohort of people and not-for-profit organisations needing legal help.

Our deep understanding of legal help consumers combined with our leading expertise in the law, research, design, communications, digital outreach, and product development, ensure our projects are designed to meet the communities needs and deliver meaningful outcomes.

Our ideal candidate

You'll bring to the team experience in the following areas:

Project and/or product management, with qualifications in project management or agile highly valued.

Organisational skills with attention to detail and ability to work across a range of projects and tasks at once.

Working with designers and developers and managing contractors.

Flexibility and agility, able to shift focus depending on team priorities and engage in creative problem solving.

Clear and effective communication skills.

Superior stakeholder engagement.

Candidates will need to demonstrate commitment to Justice Connect's vision, strategy and values.

What you will achieve in the role

You will make a critical contribution as a highly-valued member of our award-winning, energetic and close innovation team.

You will be responsible for managing a range of cutting-edge products and projects at different stages of their lifecycle.

You will support research and design as well as continuous improvement, contributing to products that make real impact in the world.

You will ensure that products are designed to meet user needs, address feasibility and viability constraints, and are delivered within timeframes and budgets.

You will gain exposure to leaders in technology, design and law, and will build a highly valued set of experiences to grow your career.

You will regularly engage with multi-disciplinary internal team members and external product users and collaborators, joining a thriving community of practice.

A week in this role

Your week will commence with a team sprint planning meeting on Monday morning. You will contribute to setting the priorities for the sprint ahead and your focus for the week ahead will be clear.

You will work predominantly on two priority projects across the week as well as making contributions to cross-organisational projects.

You will lead work on a product update release, overseeing the product testing and process for deployment, working closely with the development team. You will check in with licensees to ensure the product update is working as intended.

You will progress work on the design phase of a new product that leverages Justice Connect's diagnostic AI model.

You will set up consumer workshops to test prototypes, and you will engage with project partners at the University of Melbourne to test some emerging use cases and understand opportunities and constraints.

You will collaborate with innovation team colleagues on a funding application to a major philanthropic funder including providing project milestones and gathering data and product visualisations to support the application.

How to Apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Tom O'Doherty, Innovation Manager on +61 3 9900 0068

Applications close at 11:59 pm pm on Sunday 28 August 2022.

