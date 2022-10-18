Project Support Officer - Access Program

Our Team

In the face of rising levels of unmet legal need, Justice Connect designs and delivers high impact interventions to increase access to legal support and progress social justice.

Justice Connect’s Access Program is a multidisciplinary team of in-house legal, data, project, and service design expertise. We collaborate to increase access to legal assistance and progress social justice by responding quickly to a wide range of legal problems with a particular focus on disaster response, financial rights and employment law problems. We have expertise in dealing with issues that have escalated to court proceedings with a long history of running court-based services across a range of jurisdictions.

Our legal services use a range of approaches including specialist advice, pro bono referrals (leveraging our network of over 10,000 pro bono lawyers) and online resources to help people experiencing legal problems. We also operate weekly pro bono clinics for help seekers involved in litigation in Victorian courts, Federal courts and VCAT.

Our strategy commits us to identifying ways to scale legal help with digital solutions, including our in-house developed digital platform, Justice Connect Answers (JCA). We seek to identify and respond quickly to emerging legal need in the community. In all our work, we centre client experience and our commitment to impact.

Our ideal candidate

You'll bring to the team experience in the following areas:

project design and delivery experience

stakeholder engagement experience and capability

strong organisational and communication skills

Candidates will need to demonstrate commitment to Justice Connect's vision, strategy and values.

What you will achieve in the role

In this role, you’ll work to support key projects and initiatives in the Access Program including:

cross organisation disaster response project involving community legal centres and a digital referral tool

policies and processes to support reopening of an online legal advice service

documenting and supporting staff with updated eligibility guidelines, service model changes and associated work such as documentation, staff induction and training materials

A week in this role

If you were here last week, you would have:

Taken part in a program team meeting and learnt about service delivery trends and opportunities

Helped prepare for and run a training session on our pro bono referral tool for community legal centres

Attended a forum with community legal centres focussed on disaster legal responses

Prepared documentation for a project team meeting and helped manage tasks in the project board during that meeting

Met with colleagues to plan or refine documents or tools to support improved service delivery and staff training and support

Important role information

The position reports to Manager Innovation in Access Program

Employment is full time (37.5 hours per week). Part-time (30 hours per week) will be considered upon request.

The salary for this role is $73,167.91 per annum (pro rata) (plus 10.5% superannuation) with annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role can be based at our Melbourne office on level 17, 461 Bourke Street, or our Sydney office on level 5, 175 Liverpool Street, Sydney NSW 2000 with hybrid working arrangements.

How to Apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Carman Parsons. Manager, Manager Innovation, Access Program carman.parsons@justiceconnect.org.au or +61 3 9998 9976.

Applications close at 11.59pm on Tuesday 18 October 2022.

#LI-REMOTE