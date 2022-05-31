Project Data and Engagement Lead, Access Program

Important information about the role

The position reports to Manager - Innovation

Employment is full time (37.5 hours per week) / permanent.

The salary for this role is $68,961.27 annum (plus 10% superannuation) with annual leave loading and generous salary packaging options.

This role can be based at our Melbourne office on level 17, 461 Bourke Street, or our Sydney office on level 5, 175 Liverpool Street, Sydney NSW 2000 with hybrid working arrangements.

Our Team

In the face of rising levels of unmet legal need, Justice Connect designs and delivers high impact interventions to increase access to legal support and progress social justice.

Justice Connect’s Access Program is a multidisciplinary team of in-house legal, data, project, and service design expertise. We collaborate to increase access to legal assistance and progress social justice by responding quickly to a wide range of legal problems with a particular focus on disaster response, financial rights and employment law problems. We have expertise in dealing with issues that have escalated to court proceedings with a long history of running court-based services across a range of jurisdictions.

Our legal services use a range of approaches including specialist advice, pro bono referrals (leveraging our network of over 10,000 pro bono lawyers) and online resources to help people experiencing legal problems. We also operate weekly pro bono clinics for help seekers involved in litigation in Victorian courts, Federal courts and VCAT.

Our strategy commits us to identifying ways to scale legal help with digital solutions, including our in-house developed digital platform, Justice Connect Answers (JCA). We seek to identify and respond quickly to emerging legal need in the community. In all our work, we centre client experience and our commitment to impact.

Our ideal candidate

You'll bring to the team experience in the following areas:

Experience assisting with the design, development and delivery of projects, including monitoring of timeframes and budgets, and applying different project management frameworks.

Experience engaging and managing relationships with stakeholders, and possessing high level communication skills and good judgment.

Experience using data to inform decision-making, and to evaluate projects

Experience working in a multi-disciplinary team

Expertise that you may have that would support our team:

Candidates will need to demonstrate commitment to Justice Connect's vision, strategy and values.

What you will achieve in the role

In this role, you’ll work to:

Develop and implement project plans for key pieces of work, including monitoring timeframes and keeping project teams on track.

With supervision, manage internal and external stakeholder relationships on key projects, including drafting stakeholder communications.

In conjunction with our Data Insights and Responsiveness Planning Lead, collection, maintenance and analysis of data to enable evaluation of projects, and reporting to funders.

A week in this role

If you were here last week, you would have:

Assisted in facilitating a workshop for pro bono lawyers reflecting on their experience in a pilot project.

Attended an internal team meeting to debrief on the end of a project - what went well, what didn't and what can we learn from this?

Worked with the Data Lead to pull relevant data for a leadership team request.

Facilitated a meeting of a project team to check in on progress against project plan, timeframes and key deliverables.

Drafted an email to go out to external project stakeholders about the next phase of a piece of work.

Attended a Friday afternoon social catch up with the team online.

How to Apply

Please upload your resume and a cover letter which outlines your skills and experience that will help you achieve success in this role.

For further information contact Tori Edwards, Head of Access Program on (02) 8599 2116 or tori.edwards@justiceconnect.org.au

Applications close 5:00pm, Tuesday 31 May 2022.