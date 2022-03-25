Aboriginal Clinician

This position can be based state-wide within all Berry Street and Take Two regions

Permanent, Full Time role

Salary package full time equivalent up to $105Kpa pro rata (inclusive of base salary $89-$91K, super and salary packaging)

Additional $10,500pa pro rata motor vehicle allowance

For over 140 years, Berry Street has adapted to a changing world, and we will continue to adapt to achieve our purpose. We believe children, young people and families should be safe, thriving and hopeful. Our Vision for 2022: Together we will courageously change lives and reimagine service systems. We look forward to working with children, young people, families, carers, staff and partners to achieve this vision. Together.

Berry Street is at the reflection stage of our first Reconciliation Action Plan. We understand that reconciliation must live in the hearts, minds and actions of all our teams. We are committed to delivering a service that is culturally safe, welcoming and respectful to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff.

About Take Two

Take Two is a state-wide service providing high quality therapeutic services to children and young people who have suffered significant abuse, neglect or disrupted attachment and are clients of Child Protection. Approximately 25% of Take Two’s client group are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

About the Role

Take Two has many programs providing individual, dyadic and systemic client facing services.

Key Responsibilities

Carry a case load of clients in the designated region who are at various stages of the episode of care, such as assessment, therapeutic support and closure.

Provide cultural consultation to Take Two staff working with Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander children to ensure culturally appropriate assessment and therapeutic support.

Conduct assessments and develop culturally appropriate therapeutic support plans guided by the Neurosequential model.

Provide pre-referral consultations with DHHS in the designated region for Take Two referrals into the Aboriginal Team.

Provide culturally respectful community consultation for local communities in the designated region regarding Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander children at risk of coming into care, or currently in OOHC.

This position can be based state-wide within all regions including North (Wurundjeri Country, Latji Latji Country or Dja Dja Wurrung Country), South East (Boonwurrung Country), Western (Wadawurrung Country, Wurundjeri Country or Wathaurong Country), Hume (Yorta Yorta Country) or Gippsland (Gunaikurnai Country or Bunurong Country).

About You

The successful candidate will be an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person that brings their cultural knowledge and practice wisdom to inform Take Two’s work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people. We are seeking a qualified Clinician who has relevant tertiary qualifications in Psychology, Social Work or a related discipline. You will have a sound understanding of the complexities of the service system, a demonstrated ability to provide direct service in the clinical assessment and therapeutic support of young people and families.

This role is only open to individuals who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.

The Benefits

Additional salary packaging available for meals/accommodation.

Flexible work arrangements and generous leave conditions.

Access to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), including access for staff members’ immediate family.

How to Apply

Applications including resume and cover letter addressing your suitability for the position to be submitted. Please note applications will be reviewed and assessed as received.

Queries to Adam Dunn - Aboriginal Clinical Team Leader on 9450 4727.

Please Note; the successful applicant will be subject to comprehensive reference and background checking prior to employment, including a Working with Children Check and National Police Check.

Berry Street is committed to being a child safe, child friendly and child empowering organisation. In everything we do we seek to protect children. We are committed to the cultural safety of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children; children from culturally and/or linguistically diverse backgrounds; children with a disability; children who identify as LGBTIQA+. We aim to ensure every individual is treated with dignity and respect regardless of their cultural background, ability, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, spirituality or religion.

Aboriginal people; people from culturally and/or linguistically diverse backgrounds and people with a disability are encouraged to apply.

This position is considered authorised work and subject to mandatory Covid-19 vaccination and safety requirements. You will be asked about your vaccination or exemption status and any accompanying evidence should your application proceed.